Driver kills two after running into people in Leipzig, Germany
Credit: Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP
A driver rammed into pedestrians in the center of Leipzig, Germany, on Monday, killing two people, according to police, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Another two people were seriously injured, a city spokesperson said, German news agency dpa reported.
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The incident happened in the Grimmaische Strasse, a street that leads into central Leipzig's shopping area. The car and its driver were stopped and no longer posed any danger, according to a statement posted on the Leipzig city website.
Leipzig is located southwest of Berlin and has more than 630,000 inhabitants, making it one of the biggest cities in eastern Germany.
By Ulviyya Salmanli