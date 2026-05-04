Driver kills two after running into people in Leipzig, Germany

Driver kills two after running into people in Leipzig, Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

A driver rammed into pedestrians in the center of Leipzig, Germany, on Monday, killing two people, according to police, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Another two people were seriously injured, a city spokesperson said, German news agency dpa reported.

The incident happened in the Grimmaische Strasse, a street that leads into central Leipzig's shopping area. The car and its driver were stopped and no longer posed any danger, according to a statement posted on the Leipzig city website.

Leipzig is located southwest of Berlin and has more than 630,000 inhabitants, making it one of the biggest cities in eastern Germany.

News.Az