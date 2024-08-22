Yandex metrika counter

China deploys new communications satellite

China deploys new communications satellite

China launched a new communications satellite on Thursday from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Hainan province.

The ChinaSat 4A satellite will provide comprehensive voice, data, television and radio broadcasting services, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The satellite was launched on a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket, marking the 532nd mission for the carrier rocket series of this type.




