China establishes more than 30,000 smart factories

China has successfully completed the construction of more than 30,000 basic smart factories, over 1,200 advanced smart factories, and over 230 world-class smart factories across the country.

According to a statement from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), these factories are spread across all 31 provincial-level regions in China and cover more than 80 percent of manufacturing sectors, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

They also feature nearly 2,000 advanced scenarios, such as smart warehousing, online intelligent inspections, digital product research and development, intelligent production scheduling, quality traceability, and performance analysis and improvement.



Xinhua News Agency highlighted that these factories have reduced product research and development cycles by an average of 28.4 percent, increased production efficiency by 22.3 percent, cut the defect rate of products by 50.2 percent, and reduced carbon emissions by 20.4 percent.

These advancements mark a significant leap in digital transformation and smart upgrading of China's manufacturing industry.

