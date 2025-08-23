China issues emergency alert as Typhoon Kajiki approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has initiated a Level-IV emergency response in anticipation of Typhoon Kajiki, which is moving toward Hainan Province.

The Ministry of Emergency Management announced the alert on Saturday, as the 13th typhoon of the year draws closer, raising concerns over potential flooding and severe weather impacts in the region, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has initiated emergency response measures and dispatched a work team to the southern province to assist with local flood and typhoon relief efforts, the ministry said.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the center of Typhoon Kajiki was located around 650 km east of Hainan's Sanya City over the sea, and it is forecast to move westward at a speed of up to 25 km per hour with its intensity expected to strengthen significantly, according to meteorological authorities.

China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Kajiki, warning that it is likely to make landfall or pass close to the southern coast of Hainan Island around Sunday evening.

Parts of Hainan Island, and the Xisha Islands and the Zhongsha Islands were expected to see heavy to torrential rainfall from Saturday to Sunday, it said.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

