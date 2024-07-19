Yandex metrika counter

China launches new observation satellite for national defense

China launches new observation satellite for national defense

On Friday, China successfully launched a new Earth observation satellite, the Gaofen-11 05, from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, News.Az reports citing CGTN.

The satellite was launched at 11:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and it entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite is a versatile tool for land surveys, urban planning, land ownership verification, road network design, crop yield prediction, and even disaster prevention and mitigation.

It will also provide information support for the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and the modernization of national defense.

Friday's launch was the 528th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

