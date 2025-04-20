China rolls out 10G standard high-speed broadband network

Huawei, in collaboration with China Unicom, has launched China's first 10G standard broadband network in the Xiong'an New Area of Hebei Province. According to Mydrivers, the network achieved speeds surpassing 9,800 Mbps, News.Az reports citing UNN.

It is noted that this region is located near Beijing and is considered one of China's key technology hubs. The network is built based on the world's first 50G PON solution.

“Thanks to the upgrade of the basic architecture of the fiber-optic access network, the bandwidth of a single user increases from the traditional gigabit level to the 10G level, and network latency is reduced to the millisecond level,” the post said.

According to published data, the actual download speed on the network reached 9834 Mbps, and the upload speed was 1008 Mbps. This significantly exceeds current home broadband standards and opens up new possibilities for using technologies with high load: 8K video, cloud services, virtual and augmented reality.

According to Mydrivers, China continues to lead in the deployment of next-generation networks: as of January 2025, the country has 4.25 million 5G base stations - more than anywhere else in the world.

Chang Guang Satellite Technology achieved a data transmission speed of 100 Gbit/s via laser communication from a satellite to Earth. This is 10 times the previous record and surpasses Starlink's capabilities.