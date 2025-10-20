China's Canton Fair showcases cutting-edge robotics and innovations - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 138th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Wednesday in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, featuring a record-breaking 32,000 exhibitors.

Running from October 15 to November 4, the fair has also attracted a record number of buyers, with over 240,000 pre-registered from 218 export markets—a 10 percent increase compared to the previous edition, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

Buyers from the European Union, the United States, and Belt and Road Initiative countries have increased significantly, and more than 400 leading purchasing companies are attending. Surveys ahead of the event indicate that over 1 million new products developed in the past year will be showcased, with around 800,000 making their debut at the fair.

Photo: Xinhua

This edition introduces, for the first time, a smart medical zone, hosting 47 companies displaying surgical robots, intelligent monitoring systems, and wearable devices. A service robot zone has also drawn 46 leading companies to showcase humanoid robots, robotic dogs, and other innovations.

Canyigit Atay, chief product officer at Turkiye’s Arzum Electrical Home Appliances, said the Canton Fair stands out for its innovation: “Even though it is held twice a year, every six months, you are able to find something different, something innovative.” Arzum, active in over 90 countries, is focusing on coffee machines and related products this year and has begun collaborating with a company producing robot coffee machines.

Photo: Xinhua

Yuanhua Tech, founded in 2018, demonstrated a robotic arm capable of precise model cutting under operator control. Li Aili, founder and chairman of Yuanhua Robotics, Perception and AI Technologies, highlighted the firm’s surgical robots, which have completed over 5,000 clinical surgeries across mainland China and Hong Kong. The company aims to expand international partnerships to deliver safer, more precise surgical solutions.

Over 10,000 exhibitors hold national-level titles, such as high-tech enterprises or “little giant” enterprises—the highest number in Canton Fair history. Hamat Tofiq Ahmed, a buyer for Middle Eastern clients, visited Gree Electric Appliances for air conditioning products suited to high temperatures. Gree plans to display more than 130 products, including 50 new models, while expanding cooperation with clients in Europe, the US, and emerging markets in Latin America and Africa.

Photo: Xinhua

The 138th Canton Fair demonstrates China’s continued focus on technological innovation and global trade, attracting buyers and companies seeking the latest in smart technology and high-tech solutions.

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

News.Az