China, US extend trade talks into second day in UK

Trade negotiations between China and the United States continued for a second day in the UK, aiming to resolve long-standing tariff disputes between the world’s two largest economies.

The meeting started at the Lancaster House in London in the morning and continued after lunch, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, representing Washington in the talks, said the meeting is "well," while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described it as "productive."

The talks were expected to revolve around China's restrictions on exports of rare earths to US and Washington's restrictions on exports of high-tech to China, as well as dispute over tariffs.

The meeting followed US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, with the American leader saying later that the conversation "resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries."

The two sides are aiming to build on the May 12 deal struck in Geneva, when they agreed to a 90-day suspension of most duties, and to roll back measures imposed since early April after Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs on US trading partners.

Both sides have accused the other of breaching their deal in recent weeks.

