China’s birth-rate crisis deepens demographic worries

China’s population decline is accelerating, underscoring the long-term consequences of its former one-child policy and raising fresh concerns about the country’s future workforce and economic stability.

Official figures released this week show China’s population now stands at 1.404 billion, a drop of three million compared to the previous year. It is the lowest birth rate recorded since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, highlighting a demographic shift that policymakers are struggling to reverse, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

For centuries, population size has been central to China’s perception of national strength. But today, fewer births and a rapidly aging society are creating a new challenge: too few young people to sustain growth, support the elderly, and fuel long-term development.

The roots of the problem trace back to the one-child policy, introduced in 1980 to curb population growth during China’s early economic reforms. While the policy succeeded in slowing birth rates, it also produced deep unintended consequences. A cultural preference for sons led to gender imbalances in some regions. Urban families raised generations of single children, often called “little emperors.” And as adult only-children moved far from home for work, social isolation among elderly parents grew.

Most significantly, population growth slowed to a near standstill. Analysts have long warned that China is “getting old before getting rich,” placing pressure on pension systems, healthcare, and productivity.

The policy was officially abolished in 2016, and today the government is moving in the opposite direction — encouraging families to have up to three children. President Xi Jinping has revived traditional messaging that frames population as a pillar of national power, calling China’s people a “great wall of steel.”

Competition with India has added urgency. After India surpassed China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, Beijing began treating demographic decline as both a domestic and geopolitical issue.

To boost birth rates, authorities have rolled out wide-ranging incentives. Taxes on childcare services have been removed, daycare expansion is underway, and even traditional matchmakers have been granted tax-free status. Drafts of China’s new five-year development plan include measures to promote marriage, encourage childbearing, and reduce the financial burden of raising children. State media have described the initiative as an effort to make childbirth “essentially free.”

Despite these efforts, experts say reversing decades-long demographic trends will be difficult. Changing social attitudes, high living costs, career pressures, and urban lifestyles continue to discourage young couples from having children.

China’s population challenge, born from past policy decisions, is now shaping the country’s future — economically, socially, and strategically.

