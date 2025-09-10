Chinese lawmakers hear reports at NPC standing committee session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese lawmakers met on Wednesday to deliberate reports during an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the plenary meeting of the session.

The meeting heard a report on the inspection of the implementation of the Trade Union Law. The report introduced the overall situation regarding the implementation of the law, as well as various difficulties and problems. It put forward suggestions for further comprehensive and effective law implementation.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development, which pointed out that the overall implementation of the plan has been satisfactory. Noting that China's economy has maintained an upward and positive trend in the first half of the year, the report outlined key points of work for the second half of this year.

The meeting also heard a report on the budget execution. The report put forward the key fiscal work arrangements, including leveraging more proactive fiscal policies, and making every effort to stabilize employment and foreign trade.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on government debt management in 2024, and a supervisory research report on government debt management in 2024.

The meeting heard a report on advancing the integrated development of culture and tourism, which proposed the improvement of institutional mechanisms and support systems, developing innovative products and services for deeper integration, and further promoting cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation.

Lawmakers reviewed a report addressing climate change and advancing carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, which outlined tasks for the next stage of work, including improving market mechanisms to build a more effective, dynamic carbon market with international influence.

The meeting also heard a report on the pilot reform of water resource taxation, and a report on the research into several major issues concerning the drafting of the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

On the same day, Zhao also chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons. During the meeting, senior lawmakers heard reports on the deliberation of bills.

