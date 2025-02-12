Cisco lifts FY guidance after Q2 results beat expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cisco (NASDAQ: ) on Wednesday lifted its full-year outlook after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that topped Wall Street analysts amid rising AI-related demand, News.az reports citing Reuters.

For the three months ended Jan. 25, Cisco reported Q2 adjusted eps of $0.94 on revenue of $13.99 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.91 on revenue of $13.87B.

The company guided fiscal Q3 EPS in the range of $0.90-to-$0.92, with revenue between $13.9B and $14.1B.

Looking further ahead, the company said it now sees adjusted EPS of $3.68 to $3.74 on revenue of $56.0B to $56.5B, compared with prior expectations for adjusted EPS of $3.60 to $3.66 on revenue of $55.3B to $56.3B.

"As AI becomes more pervasive, we are well positioned to help our customers scale their network infrastructure, increase their data capacity requirements, and adopt best-in-class AI security." the company said.

News.Az