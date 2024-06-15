COP29 ‘good opportunity’ for continuing joint work with UK on green energy transition: Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this November creates good opportunities for continuing joint work with the United Kingdom on climate action and the transition to green energy, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter addressed to King Charles III of the United Kingdom on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to convey my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - King's Birthday,” President Aliyev said in his letter.“The relations with the United Kingdom are of special importance to us. We attach great importance to the deepening of our interstate relations in all domains, particularly to the further expansion of our long-term fruitful energy cooperation of a strategic nature. Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this November creates good opportunities for continuing joint work with the United Kingdom on climate action and the transition to green energy,” the head of state noted.“I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, built on solid foundations, and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop and expand successfully for the welfare of our peoples.Your Majesty, on such a remarkable day, I once again convey my sincerest congratulations to you. I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of the United Kingdom peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az