Adobe patches critical Acrobat zero-day exploited in the wild since late 2025.

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Adobe has released emergency updates to fix a critical security flaw in Acrobat Reader that has come under active exploitation in the wild.

The vulnerability, assigned the CVE identifier CVE-2026-34621, carries a CVSS score of 9.6 out of 10.0. Successful exploitation of the flaw could allow an attacker to run malicious code on affected installations, News.Az reports, citing The Hacker News.

It has been described as a case of prototype pollution that could result in arbitrary code execution. Prototype pollution refers to a JavaScript security vulnerability that permits an attacker to manipulate an application'sobjects and properties.The issue impacts the following products and versions for both Windows and macOS -Adobe acknowledged that it's "aware of CVE-2026-34621 being exploited in the wild."

The development comes days after security researcher and EXPMON founder Haifei Li disclosed details of zero-day exploitation of the flaw to run malicious JavaScript code when opening specially crafted PDF documents through Adobe Reader. There is evidence suggesting that the vulnerability may have been under exploitation since December 2025.

"It appears that Adobe has determined the bug can lead to arbitrary code execution — not just an information leak," EXPMON said in a post on X. "This aligns with our findings and those of other security researchers over the last few days."

News.Az