COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories top 400

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, according to Armenian media.

Thus, the overall confirmed virus cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh have reached 404.

To date, two patients have died in the region. Currently, some 86 people are quarantined, with the number of active cases standing at 65.

News.Az