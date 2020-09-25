Yandex metrika counter

COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories top 400

Ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, according to Armenian media. 

Thus, the overall confirmed virus cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh have reached 404.

To date, two patients have died in the region. Currently, some 86 people are quarantined, with the number of active cases standing at 65.  


News.Az 

