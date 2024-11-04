Death toll from Spain's devastating floods rises to 217

+ ↺ − 16 px

As search efforts continue in the Spanish city of Valencia, the death toll from devastating flooding has reached 217, officials announced.

Many cities and towns remain covered in mud and debris, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "The situation we are living in is tragic," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in Spanish during a televised national address on Saturday, describing the discovery of bodies in garages, homes, riverbanks and roads. "We are almost certainly talking about the most serious flooding our continent has seen so far this century. And I am aware that the response that is being given is not enough."Sánchez said the government is sending 10,000 soldiers and police to the eastern region of Valencia, about 200 miles east of Madrid, to assist local authorities.

News.Az