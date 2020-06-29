Duda wins 1st round of Poland's presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the first-round results of the presidential elections in Poland, no candidate has achieved the 50% needed for an all-out victory, Anadolu Agency reports.

Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda's Law and Justice (PiS) party got 41.8% of the votes, according to the exit polls.

His rival Rafał Trzaskowski, representing the Civic Platform opposition party, received 30.4% of the votes, local media reported.

With this result, Duda has won the first round of the presidential elections, and along with Trzaskowski, he will go to the second round next month.

News.Az