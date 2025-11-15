Egypt taps West Burullus offshore field to boost domestic gas supply

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt has begun initial natural gas production from the West Burullus field, an offshore development in the western Nile Delta Basin in the Mediterranean Sea, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Production started after a well at the West Burullus field, with a tested output of about 45 million cubic feet per day, was connected to the national gas grid, the ministry said in a statement.

The project is being carried out by the ministry in partnership with Cheiron Energy.

Two additional wells are expected to come online early next year, which could raise output from the field to around 75 million cubic feet per day, the statement said.

Egypt has been working with partners to boost domestic gas supplies and reduce imports by accelerating field development and advancing exploration programs, the ministry added.

