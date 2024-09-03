Elon Musk expresses willingness to join Trump’s proposed gov’t audit commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk has expressed his willingness to join Donald Trump’s proposed commission to audit the US government if the former president wins the upcoming election.

I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go. https://t.co/BOh3MIv4sJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

"I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go," Musk wrote on his page on X, commenting on a report by the Washington Post.On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump and his team have been discussing, in private, the creation of a commission to audit government programs for several months. The plan involves appointing "prominent business leaders" to lead the commission, which would review government records and propose cuts to "thousands of programs." In an earlier interview with Reuters, Trump stated that if he wins the election, he would consider offering Elon Musk a position in his administration or a consulting role.After an attempted assassination on Trump in July, Musk publicly endorsed his campaign. Following this, Trump participated in an interview with Musk, which Musk claimed received over 1 billion views on X.

