EP’s resolution ‘nothing but a piece of paper’: Azerbaijani parliament speaker

The European Parliament’s biased resolution is nothing but a piece of paper, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament).

She made the remarks while speaking at a parliamentary session on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaker Gafarova emphasized that accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing is the most obvious example of political hypocrisy.

She noted that the European Parliament has repeatedly demonstrated that it cannot come to terms with the victory of Azerbaijan. “One of these cases is the adoption of a resolution on ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan,” she underlined.

Gafarova added that Azerbaijan is determined in its position, and no pressure or document can force the country to turn off its path.

News.Az