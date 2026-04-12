UFC 327: Ulberg Grips Gold on One Leg as Legend Cub Swanson Retires

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At UFC 327 in Miami, the light heavyweight division witnessed a historic changing of the guard as Carlos Ulberg captured the world title in a performance defined by pure grit.

The landscape of the light heavyweight division shifted dramatically at UFC 327 in Miami, where Carlos Ulberg overcame physical catastrophe to claim the world title, News.Az reports, citing UFC.com.

Facing former champion Jiří Procházka, Ulberg's championship hopes seemed doomed in the opening moments when he suffered a severe knee injury. Immobilized but undeterred, the New Zealander relied on raw power, connecting with a massive right hand that led to a TKO victory at 3:45 of the first round. Ulberg’s "one-legged" victory is already being hailed as one of the gutsiest performances in promotional history.

The event’s supporting card delivered equal drama. Paulo Costa successfully invaded the light heavyweight rankings by handing Azamat Murzakanov his first professional loss via a crushing third-round head-kick. In a surprising heavyweight clash, Josh Hokit outlasted Curtis Blaydes in a 15-minute wrestling clinic to secure a unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes reclaimed his momentum with a gritty split-decision win over Johnny Walker, proving he still belongs among the elite.

Beyond the title change, the evening marked the end of an era as the legendary Cub Swanson hung up his gloves. Swanson punctuated a storied career with a vintage first-round knockout of Nate Landwehr before officially announcing his retirement. With dominant submission wins earlier in the night for Tatiana Suarez and Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 327 stands as a pivotal turning point for multiple divisions, defined by the crowning of a resilient new king and the departure of a beloved veteran.

News.Az