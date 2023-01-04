Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan: We reached out for the support of our brothers in Karabakh

  • World
  • Share
Erdogan: We reached out for the support of our brothers in Karabakh

"We reached out for the support of our brothers in Karabakh," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the party's meeting, News.az reports.

"We went to Karabakh. Why did we go? We have brothers in Karabakh, we reached out for support of them. In the same way, we were in Libya. Wherever there are our brothers and the oppressed, there is Turkey, there is a Turk," he emphasized.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      