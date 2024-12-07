EU fails to reach consensus on new sanctions package against Russia

EU member states have reportedly failed to agree on a new sanctions package against Russia.

Latvia and Lithuania blocked the package due to its inclusion of a provision that allows Western companies to continue operating in Russia despite existing sanctions, News.Az reports, citing Politico. Diplomats said critics of the provision argue that while the intention was to help companies divest from Russia, it is being misused, giving political cover for firms to remain in the country.Additionally, Politico reported that Slovakia is seeking an extension of an exemption allowing it to export refined Russian oil to the Czech Republic, which has expressed its desire to end the arrangement.The sanctions package is expected to be discussed further when EU foreign ministers meet on December 16.

