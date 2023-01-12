European Political Union summit will be held in Moldova

The European Political Union's second summit meeting will be held in Moldova, News.az reports.

The next European Political Union meeting will be held on June 1 in Chisinau, Moldova's capital.

"The meeting will aim at fostering peace and defending Europe’s common interests," said Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Note that Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova, announced that invitations to the European Political Union's second summit have been distributed since today. " On June 1st, we will host in Chisinau 47 heads of states, governments, and EU institutions. Looking forward to seeing everyone in Moldova."

