Experts in Gaza identify 90 Palestinian bodies returned by Israel

Experts in Gaza have identified 90 Palestinian bodies that were returned by Israel.

If they were unsuccessful, photos would be posted online so families could search for relatives, said Dr Mohammed Zaqout, director general of hospitals for the Hamas-run health ministry, News.Az reports citing BBC.

It is not clear whether the bodies - stored at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis - belong to Palestinians who died in Gaza or in Israeli custody.

Footage filmed by a freelance journalist working for the BBC at Nasser's mortuary appeared to show the body of a blindfolded man. Another body seemed to have marks around the wrists and ankles.

The BBC has asked the Israeli military and justice ministry for comment. They have previously rejected accusations of widespread ill-treatment and torture of detainees.

Under last week's ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Israel has agreed to hand over the bodies of 15 Palestinians in return for every deceased Israeli hostage. So far, the Israeli military has said the remains of six Israeli hostages have been returned. The body of another hostage - a Nepalese national - has also been returned from Gaza, along with the remains of another person who was not a hostage. Israel has called on Hamas to "make all necessary efforts" to recover the bodies of the remaining 21 deceased hostages as agreed. The last 20 living hostages were also handed over by Hamas on Monday in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and 1,718 detainees from Gaza. Israeli authorities handed over 45 Palestinians' bodies to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday - with another 45 on Wednesday. The remains were transferred by the ICRC to Nasser hospital.

