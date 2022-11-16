Explosion in building in Istanbul, 10 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred as a result of a gas leak in a three-story building located in the Turkish province of Istanbul, News.az reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, it is alleged that the incident occurred during the infrastructure works of the employees of the Istanbul Gas Distribution Company (IGDAŞ) in the Fatih district.

A large number of firefighters, ambulances and police went to the scene. The explosion injured 10 people. The fire that started after the explosion was extinguished in a short time.

