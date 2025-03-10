FedEx suspends freight services to Saudi Arabia from select countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

FedEx has suspended economy parcel and freight services to Saudi Arabia from select countries effective immediately, the company said on Monday, without giving a reason for the suspension, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The parcel-delivery company included Brazil, India, Taiwan, Japan, China and Great Britain on its list of origin countries from where the service has been suspended.

FedEx added that it would resume the service as soon as possible.

News.Az