Fire breaks out in Yerevan, condition of injured is critical

Fire broke out in a residential house in Yerevan’s Leningradyan street on Wednesday. Several people have been injured.

As it turned out, a sewing machine burnt down in the balcony, as well as gas leak occurred. The gas cylinder was taken out before the arrival of the firefighters.

News.am reports that the resident of the apartment, A.A (born in 1957) has been taken to the Scientific Center of Radiation Medicine and Burns. According to the doctors, the condition of the man is critical.

