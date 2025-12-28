Flood threat alert issued for Elbląg amid rising river levels

+ ↺ − 16 px

A flood alert has been declared in Elbląg after the water level in the Elbląg River rose above the warning threshold of 590 cm and continued to increase. The decision was taken by the city’s mayor, Michał Missan, on Saturday night, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

The main reason for the rising water levels is the so-called “backwater” effect – a phenomenon in which strong north-westerly winds push water from the Vistula Lagoon back into the Elbląg riverbed. This natural hydrological process can cause water levels to rise and significantly increase the risk of flooding in areas near the river.

In response, local authorities and emergency services have deployed flood-control barriers in the city’s most vulnerable areas, including Zygmunt August Boulevard and Warszawska Street. They are also monitoring water levels at three gauges in the Elbląg area, all of which have exceeded the warning threshold.

The mayor stressed that all services remain on standby and that the hydrological situation is being continuously monitored. In a message on social media, he urged residents to remain cautious and reminded them to call the emergency number 112, as well as the 24-hour Crisis Management Centre available at 55 239-30-40 and 55 239-30-41. The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) has issued alerts warning of strong winds in the region, which may continue over the next few hours. Forecasters are also predicting icy and severe weather conditions, which could hamper rescue efforts and increase the need for residents to exercise extra caution. Although no evacuation alert or large-scale flooding has been declared in Elbląg at this stage, the situation remains dynamic. Local services do not rule out further intervention if weather conditions worsen.

News.Az