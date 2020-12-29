French fashion giant Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

+ ↺ − 16 px

Legendary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin died Tuesday at the age of 98 at a hospital in Neuilly in western Paris, his family told AFP.

Cardin was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a small child.

He was known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves. Cardin was long hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses.

In the 1960s and '70s he upended traditional fashion with his futuristic, avant-garde looks.

