Gas leak near Prague prompts evacuation

Approximately 100 residents were evacuated on Tuesday following a gas leak in Pruhonice, a town near Prague.

The leak began in the morning when a pipeline was damaged during roadwork in Pruhonice, firefighters said, noting they were alerted shortly before 11:00 am, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Firefighters from several units, along with specialists from a chemical laboratory, responded to the incident. The area around the leak was cordoned off and about 100 people had to be evacuated from adjacent buildings.

"We are conducting control measurements in the cordoned-off area. At the same time, in cooperation with experts, we are disconnecting traffic lights and carrying out other safety measures," firefighters said on the social media platform X.

"At present, excavation work has started to expose the damaged pipeline. Because the gas is still leaking, we are spraying it with a water stream," they added.

News.Az