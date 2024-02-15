Georgian, Turkish FMs discuss strategic partnership, projects, security challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilia Darchiashvili, the Foreign Minister of Georgia, and Hakan Fidan, his Turkish counterpart, on Thursday discussed at a meeting in Ankara the matters related to strategic partnership, joint projects and existing security challenges in the South Caucasus region, according to Agenda.ge.

Particular attention was paid to the progress of strategic transit and energy initiatives, with both sides noting the transit potential of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and emphasising the significance of projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Middle Corridor - a route connecting Europe with Asia, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

Emphasis was also placed on the significance of high-level visits and the Georgia-Turkiye Strategic Cooperation Council, before the officials discussed security challenges in the region. The Turkish official reiterated his Government's “unwavering support” for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The discussion underscored the imperative of fostering sustainable development in the region and the roles of the two countries in promoting regional peace, the press office added.

The dialogue also touched upon the “successful collaboration” within the Georgia-Turkiye-Azerbaijan tripartite framework, with a ministerial meeting scheduled for March.





News.Az