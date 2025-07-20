Google owes almost 27.3 billion rubles in accordance with Russian court verdicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google LLC owes almost 27.3 billion rubles (approximately $347.7 million at the current exchange rate) as fines and other penalties imposed by Russian courts, News.az reports citing TASS.

A total of 16 court enforcement actions against Google, worth over 27 billion rubles ($343.8 million at the current exchange rate) in total, were launched in accordance with rulings issued by various district courts in Moscow. Another 35 court enforcement actions, worth almost 1.5 million rubles ($19,100), have been launched in accordance with rulings of the Moscow Commercial Court.

The court enforcement actions against Google were launched in 2021-2025.

