Grain deal may be suspended for short period, Turkish source says

The risk of a short-term halt to the grain deal is real, but its complete cancellation is unlikely, a source in Türkiye told TASS this Monday, News.az reports.

"We see statements from the Russian side that it has no reason to extend the deal. There is an understanding that these are temporary difficulties; there have already been crises with respect to the deal. It can be suspended for a short period in the worst-case scenario right now but it will become operational again," the source said.

Agreements cannot be unilaterally implemented without Russia, he noted. "Many agencies of all participants are involved in this process. Defense ministries and foreign ministers. This is the product of consensus and the focal point for different interests. In any case, the deal’s implementation will not be possible without the Kremlin," the source noted.

