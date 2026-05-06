Fate of Hezbollah’s Radwan commander unclear after Israeli strike

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Israel says its latest strike in southern Beirut targeted Malek Ballout, the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces.

Radwan Forces is a special unit within Hezbollah that takes the lead on different kinds of operations, especially those involving mid-range and long-range missile strikes on Israel, as well as Israeli troops, and a drone programme that has caused a lot of trouble for Israel over the last several days, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

It’s still unclear if the person Israel says it targeted was killed in the strike. There hasn’t been any confirmation from Hezbollah.

News.Az