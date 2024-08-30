Hamas official: US support for Israel blocking Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri stated that U.S. support for Israel's position on the ceasefire demonstrates Washington's lack of commitment to halting Israeli attacks on Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Zuhri told Anadolu that the US is not serious about pressuring Israel to agree to a Gaza ceasefire, noting that Israel keeps imposing new conditions with US backing.He stated that the delays in achieving a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza are due to this situation.“Hamas accepted the proposal from Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators on 2 July, but Israel imposed new conditions, despite it being based on principles outlined in President Joe Biden’s speech and UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.Regarding Hamas’ stance, Zuhri said: “We reaffirmed our commitment to the proposal announced on 2 July and are waiting for a plan to implement this agreement.”Addressing the future of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, he added: “There is a genocidal war being waged by the Occupier in the Gaza Strip. All international parties must fulfil their responsibilities to stop these attacks and crimes.”“We joined these negotiations to secure a ceasefire, but the occupying Israel misunderstood Hamas’s participation and continues its genocidal war in Gaza,” said Zuhri.He emphasized that the ball is now in the Israeli and the US court, stating: “If the US administration truly wants an agreement, it should pressure Israel to halt its attacks on the Palestinian people and adhere to previous agreements.”Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, however, claimed that the ceasefire draft presented by Biden differed from Israel’s proposal and demanded new conditions.Netanyahu demanded continued Israeli control over the Netzarim and Philadelphi Corridors, as well as the Rafah border crossing, and insisted on blocking Hamas members from moving north within Gaza.

News.Az