Netflix sees more prospects for live events in South Korea after BTS

Netflix sees more prospects for live events in South Korea after BTS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab anticipates more opportunities for live events in South Korea, the company said on ​Friday, as the U.S. streaming platform prepares to ‌livestream a highly anticipated BTS comeback concert in Seoul.

At a press conference, Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of nonfiction series and sports, added that the ​company's investment in Korea would continue to grow, saying that ​they hoped the BTS event on Saturday would be "a ⁠spectacle unlike anything we've seen before," , News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Russia may ban fuel exports if prices surge

Samsung to invest $73B in AI chips and tech in 2026

Netflix upgraded as growth outlook improves

Nikkei, KOSPI surge ahead of Fed decision

"I would imagine that with ​our commitment to partnering with our producers in Korea, there ​will be many other opportunities for other live events," he said.

"We have some things perhaps in the works I can't speak to right now."

BTS' ​one-hour concert, to be held in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square, ​will mark the release of the seven-member group's first new album in ‌more ⁠than three years and the start of a global tour in April.

It will be streamed live on Netflix to 190 countries, marking the U.S. platform's first global live broadcast of a ​music concert.

Riegg said ​that Netflix ⁠was also investing more in infrastructure in South Korea to have the capability to carry ​out more live events.

"Korean culture, Korean entertainment which ​is so ⁠beloved, clearly just makes it an obvious choice to continue deepening that partnership," he said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source, ⁠that ​Netflix is planning a "KPop Demon Hunters" world tour, ​as it looks to capitalize on its most popular movie.

News.Az