Hanwha says Philly Shipyard can build US nuclear subs

Hanwha Group’s Philly Shipyard has the capability to build nuclear-powered submarines for the United States Navy, a senior executive at the South Korean conglomerate said, signalling growing ambitions to play a larger role in America’s defence shipbuilding sector.

Speaking during Hanwha’s media day at the Philadelphia shipyard, Alex Wong, the company’s global chief strategy officer, said Washington remains firmly committed to maintaining and expanding nuclear-powered submarine capabilities, both domestically and with allied support, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The US government’s commitment to nuclear-powered submarine capability, its own and that of its allies, is very strong,” Wong said. “We stand ready to fulfil the ability to build those submarines here in Philly when the governments are ready.”

Hanwha’s comments come as South Korea’s shipbuilders increasingly align themselves with US President Donald Trump’s push to revitalise the struggling American shipbuilding industry. As part of a trade deal signed last month, Seoul pledged to invest $150 billion in the US shipbuilding sector in exchange for reduced US tariffs on Korean automobile imports.

Trump said earlier this week that Hanwha would take part in building frigates for the US Navy, praising the company and highlighting its planned $5 billion expansion of the Philly Shipyard. Hanwha acquired the shipyard in 2024 for $100 million.

Company executives said Hanwha is actively recruiting specialists with experience in Virginia-class submarines, reflecting what they described as strong interest from Washington in expanding the US submarine industrial base.

Hanwha is also in discussions with potential partners to acquire additional land or secure another dock to support the expansion, according to Jongwoo Cho, head of operations at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard. He did not provide further details.

The move underscores Hanwha’s growing role in US defence manufacturing as geopolitical tensions and naval modernisation efforts drive demand for advanced shipbuilding capabilities.

News.Az