Hurricane Milton causes widespread devastation in Florida

High winds from Hurricane Milton tore off the fiberglass roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, News.Az reports citing foreign media .

Hurricane Milton is moving away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean. It has left catastrophic destruction and death behind it.The hurricane made landfall south of Tampa last night. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says that more than 80,000 people were ins shelters overnight. And he says authorities have started to assess the damage and see who needs help.At least 4 people have been killed by tornadoes in St. Lucie county, on Florida’s eastern Atlantic Coast. Dozens of tornadoes spawned by the hurricane raked the state yesterday. Observers say these were far larger and powerful than Florida typically sees.

