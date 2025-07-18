Indiana Jones whip owned by Princess Diana sells for $525K

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Indiana Jones bullwhip once owned by Princess Diana sold for $525,000 (€452,000) at auction Thursday, just a day after the iconic Citizen Kane “Rosebud” sled set a record at $14.75 million, making it one of the most expensive movie props ever sold.

The whip, famously wielded by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), was originally gifted by Ford to then-Prince Charles at the film’s UK premiere and later passed to Princess Diana. Heritage Auctions called the piece “an iconic symbol of cinema history,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The sale follows Wednesday’s historic auction of the “Rosebud” sled from Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane (1941), long regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. The sled, once owned by Gremlins director Joe Dante, became the second-most valuable movie prop in history, behind Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz ($32.5 million in 2024).

Both items were part of Heritage Auctions’ Summer Entertainment Auction, which is on track to become the second-highest grossing event of its kind. Still to come: Macaulay Culkin’s snow cap from Home Alone, “Hattori Hanzo” swords from Kill Bill Vol. 1, and a signed first edition set of Harry Potter novels.

News.Az