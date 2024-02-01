IPU Secretary General pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports.

The IPU Secretary General commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and placed flowers at their graves.

Martin Chungong also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Secretary General then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed of the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the city.

News.Az