Iran says U.S. sanctions won't alter its policy despite Trump warnings

Iran stated on Friday that ongoing U.S. sanctions targeting its trade partners will not change its stance, following President Donald Trump's warning to punish countries or individuals involved in Iranian oil trade.

“The continuation of these illegal behaviours will not change Iran’s logical, legitimate and international law-based positions,” a foreign ministry statement said, condemning what it called “pressure on Iran’s trade and economic partners”, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It added that such sanctions have created “deep suspicion and mistrust about the seriousness of America on the path of diplomacy”.

On Thursday, Trump vowed to enforce sanctions and called for a global boycott of “any amount” of Iranian oil or petrochemicals.

“All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions,” he added.

His remarks came after Iran confirmed the postponement of the next round of nuclear talks with the United States, which had been expected to be held on Saturday, with mediator Oman citing “logistical reasons”.

Oman said the date for a new round “will be announced when mutually agreed”.

