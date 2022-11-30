Iran summons French envoy over foreign minister remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French ambassador to Iran, Nicolas Roche, was summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry on Wednesday following the unacceptable statements recently made by the French Foreign Minister in the French National Assembly and the approval of an interventionist resolution in the parliament regarding the recent developments in Iran, News.az reports citing Mehr News.

In that meeting with the French ambassador on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' compound, the slamic Republic of Iran lodged a strong protest against the baseless accusations made by the French authorities against Iran and also the unacceptable interventions were denounced and condemned.

News.Az