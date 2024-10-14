Yandex metrika counter

Iran unwilling to see expansion of regional conflict - FM

  • World
  • Share
Iran unwilling to see expansion of regional conflict - FM

Iran does not want to see further expansion of conflict in the region, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to cool down the situation through diplomatic means, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

He made the remarks during his phone talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      