Iran warns of alleged plot to assassinate Supreme Leader Khamenei

Israel has eliminated most of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's inner circle

Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyyed Esma'il Khatib has claimed that external enemies are preparing an assassination attempt on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He said the alleged plot aims to destabilise the situation in Iran, News.Az reports.

Khatib did not provide any further details regarding the purported assassination attempt.


