Iraqi PM, Iranian interior minister meet on bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met with visiting Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Saturday on bilateral ties and topics of mutual interest, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Al-Sudani and Momeni discussed "border security in light of the signed agreements, cooperation in combating drug smuggling and border control, and coordination on border crossing operations to enhance security and stability," according to a statement on Facebook by al-Sudani's media office.

The two also discussed "measures to facilitate the entry of Iranian pilgrims to the holy shrines in Iraq," and the activation of the memorandum of understanding between the two interior ministries "regarding the mutual recognition of driver's licenses between the two countries," read the statement.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari met with Momeni, during which the two sides agreed on the mutual recognition of driver's licenses, which would allow residents of both countries to use their translated licenses officially, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Interior Ministry on Facebook.

News.Az