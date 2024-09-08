Israel comes under Hezbollah’s massive rocket attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that northern regions of the country were struck by large-scale rocket fire launched from Lebanon.

Approximately 50 rockets were launched towards northern Israel, News.Az reports citing the IDF press service."Following the activation of sirens at 05:35 in Upper Galilee, around 30 rockets were detected crossing the border from Lebanon," the army's press office stated.The IDF added that the air defence system intercepted several rockets, while the rest fell in open areas. No casualties have been reported.In addition, after sirens sounded at 00:57 and between 02:34 and 02:39 near Kiryat Shmona, another 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon. Most of these rockets were also intercepted, and there have been no reports of injuries.

News.Az