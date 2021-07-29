Israel to offer 3rd coronavirus booster to elders: PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that the country will offer a third coronavirus booster dose to people over 60, Xinhua reports.

"I'm announcing this evening the beginning of the campaign to receive the booster vaccine, the third vaccine," Bennett said in a televised statement.

"The vaccines are safe and effective," Bennett said, adding "reality proves the vaccines protect from severe morbidity and death."

News.Az

