Israel to offer 3rd coronavirus booster to elders: PM
- 29 Jul 2021 23:32
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that the country will offer a third coronavirus booster dose to people over 60, Xinhua reports.
"I'm announcing this evening the beginning of the campaign to receive the booster vaccine, the third vaccine," Bennett said in a televised statement.
"The vaccines are safe and effective," Bennett said, adding "reality proves the vaccines protect from severe morbidity and death."
