Israeli citizens unable to return home due to flight cancels

As a result of mass cancelation of flights to Israel amid the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, at least 100,000 Israelis are unable to return to the country, News.az reports via Russian TASS.

According to the information, travelers were advised to reroute through Greece or Cyprus to make changes to flights bound for Israel at local airports.El Al Israel Airlines continues to operate regular flights to Israel and has added five additional flights to help citizens return home. Meanwhile, Israel's foreign ministry has launched a special online service for people to report their whereabouts and receive guidance on returning to the country.

