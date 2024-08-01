Israeli PM, US president to talk by phone following assassination of Hamas leader: White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden will speak by phone on Thursday, the White House said, following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Iranian capital, earlier this week.

The assassination drew threats of revenge on Israel and fuelled concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war. Iran and Hamas have blamed Haniyeh’s killing on Israel, which has neither denied nor confirmed a role in the assassination.

News.Az