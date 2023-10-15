Israeli prime minister vows to destroy Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the first meeting of the new emergency cabinet that Israel will destroy Hamas, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Hamas thought we would fall apart. We will destroy Hamas,”Netanyahu noted.

The press service noted that the meeting began with a minute of silence in memory of the events of October 7, when radicals from Hamas invaded Israel.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said that since the start of Hamas' Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, 190 of its supporters have been detained in the West Bank.

On October 7, Hamas fired several thousand rockets into Israel and announced the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Thousands of militants invaded Israeli territory, seizing dozens of military equipment and over a hundred hostages. Against this backdrop, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that the country was in a state of war.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu already promised to destroy Hamas.

News.Az